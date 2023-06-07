Real Madrid agree deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Real Madrid agree deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Real Madrid (Tim Goode/PA)
Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Real Madrid (Tim Goode/PA)

Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish side struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth an initial £88.5million.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giants.

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Real Madrid
Bellingham joined Dortmund from Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Bellingham was last week named Bundesliga Player of the Season after his starring role for Dortmund, who missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign.

He has long dreamt of a move to the 14-time European champions and recently told the PA news agency that he sees the Champions League as “the biggest stage”.

The 19-year-old should add medal aplenty in Spain, with the fiercely-ambitious midfielder not hiding the fact that he wants to win it all.

“The goal has always been winning,” he told the PA news agency last month. “When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it’s to win everything. And I’m not afraid to say that.

“You know, everyone should have that goal I feel like as professional footballers.

“I’ll do my best to try and make it happen and if it doesn’t then it won’t be because I haven’t worked hard for it.

“But, yeah, I’d say records and individual records don’t excite me like trophies do, so I think that’s the goal for me.”

Bellingham, speaking in his role as ambassador for the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, continued: “Football’s my life, really.

“I think I’ve put too much into it so far just to stop and accept that I’m going to play at a certain level and only going to win so much.

“So, I feel like the mentality that my parents and friends around me have always put into me is go after everything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]