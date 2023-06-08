Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Grammy-winning pianist George Winston dies aged 73

By Press Association
George Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on million-selling albums like Autumn, Winter Into Spring and December, has died aged 73.

He died on Sunday after living with cancer for 10 years, an announcement on his website, confirmed by a spokesman, said.

“Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks,” a statement on his website said.

His most recent album, Night, came out last year.

Winston was a Michigan native who grew up in Montana, Florida and Mississippi and drew upon influences ranging from Fats Waller to the Doors.

He released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries This Is America, Charlie Brown and The Velveteen Rabbit, which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic.

His 1995 release Forest won a Grammy for best new age recording, while his Doors tribute Night Divides The Day received a Grammy nomination in 2004 for best contemporary instrumental album.

“I came up with the melodic style that I play in 1971, and I have always called it ‘Folk Piano,’ (or more accurately ‘Rural Folk Piano’), since it is melodic and not complicated in its approach, like folk guitar picking and folk songs, and has a rural sensibility,” a quote from a Q&A section on Winston’s website said.

“I just play the songs the best I can, inspired by the seasons and the topographies and regions, and, occasionally, by sociological elements, and try to improve as a player over time.”

