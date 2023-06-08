‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A knifeman has stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “children and an adult are between life and death”.

He described the attack, in a lakeside park in the French Alpine town of Annecy on Thursday, as one of “absolute cowardice”.

“The nation is in shock,” he tweeted.

Police detained the attacker, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

National police said the attacker is a man in his 30s, while local police said the four child victims are all under five.

A witness told BFMTV at least one of the children was attacked in a pushchair by the man, who approached and “started stabbing”.

National police said two of the children, both aged about three, suffered life-threatening injuries.

One adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.

A witness told BFMTV he saw the knifeman attack an elderly man, jumping on him and stabbing him repeatedly.

He said he shouted at police to act.

“I screamed, screamed at them to intervene,” he said.

An ice cream seller who works in the waterside park said he had seen the attacker there several days before, looking out at the lake ringed by mountains.

Local police said a second adult has also been hurt and was being treated with the others in hospital.

They gave no other details about the victim and the discrepancy in the number of adult victims was not immediately explained.

Members of the National Assembly stand and applaud to pay homage to child victims of the knife attack (Lewis Joly/AP)

Local politician Antoine Armand said the children were attacked on a playground in the park.

Speaking to BFMTV from the National Assembly building in Paris, he said the victims included “very young” children who were “savagely attacked.”

The attack happened near a primary school, he said.

In Paris, politicans interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

The assembly president, Yael Braun-Pivet, said: “There are some very young children who are in critical condition and I invite you to respect a minute of silence for them, for their families, and so that, we hope, the consequences of this very grave attack do not lead to the nation grieving.”