GameStop shares slumps after it fires former Amazon executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

GameStop shares slumps after it fires former Amazon executive

By Press Association
GameStop shares plunged before the opening bell after the company fired chief executive Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive brought in two years ago to turn the struggling videogame retailer around (Alamy/PA)
GameStop shares plunged before the opening bell after the company fired chief executive Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive brought in two years ago to turn the struggling videogame retailer around (Alamy/PA)

GameStop shares plunged before the opening bell after the company fired chief executive Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive brought in two years ago to turn the struggling videogame retailer around.

The company gave no reason for the dismissal and named Ryan Cohen, the company’s biggest investor, as executive chairman.

Mr Cohen sent a cryptic tweet that read “Not for long” around the time the company announced Mr Furlong’s firing.

GameStop said Mr Cohen will oversee investment and management of the company.

Shares tumbled more than 19% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Mr Furlong was named GameStop’s chief executive in June 2021 with the mandate of heading the company’s digital remake.

He was the executive who oversaw Amazon’s Australia business and spent nine years with the company.

Mr Furlong was one of two Amazon executives hired at the time, the other being Mike Recupero, hired as GameStop’s chief financial officer.

Mr Cohen’s holding company RC Ventures is the biggest investor in GameStop, holding an approximately 12% stake.

Mr Cohen co-founded Chewy, the online pet supply company, and had hoped to modernise GameStop, founded in 1984.

A laptop showing the GameStop Twitter account
GameStop became the embodiment of the “meme stock” craze two years ago, when a fanatical band of smaller-pocketed and novice investors encouraged each other to pile in (Alamy/PA)

Mr Cohen began snapping up large stakes of GameStop at a time when the Texas company was being buffeted by new technology.

Gamers no longer needed GameStop because they were downloading games rather than buying digital discs.

Mr Furlong and other executives were brought it to execute Mr Cohen’s goal of getting GameStop more online.

After building a massive stake, Mr Cohen joined GameStop’s board in January 2021, along with two of his former Chewy colleagues.

GameStop became the embodiment of the “meme stock” craze two years ago, when a fanatical band of smaller-pocketed and novice investors encouraged each other to pile in.

That helped trigger a “short squeeze” on larger institutional Wall Street firms betting the company would continue to flounder.

The gambit worked and shares spiked more than 8,000% in 2021.

Shares have fallen drastically since then and now trade for around 20 US dollars (£16) each, which was about the cost of a share before the meme craze.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]