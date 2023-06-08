Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Budweiser renews Fifa deal to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

By Press Association
Budweiser will still be the official World Cup beer through the 2026 tournament in the United States after brewer AB InBev renewed with Fifa despite a troubled time with men’s 2022 World Cup host Qatar (Alamy/PA)

Budweiser will still be the official World Cup beer through the 2026 tournament in the United States after brewer AB InBev renewed with Fifa despite a troubled time with men’s 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

Two days before the tournament began in Qatar, World Cup organisers withdrew a longstanding promise to let fans at stadiums buy beer with alcohol.

The move blindsided the brewer, whose Budweiser brand has been the World Cup beer since the 1986 tournament.

Fifa seemed unable to protect AB InBev under pressure from Qatar in a dispute which seemed a potential breach of contract issue for football’s world body.

The conservative Muslim nation signed up to honour Fifa’s commercial partners when it started bidding to be host in 2009.

Though sales of Budweiser dropped in stadiums, the global publicity over the dispute arguably boosted the brewer and left little doubt which brand was tied to the World Cup.

A renewal for the 2026 World Cup seemed a done deal even during the dispute in Doha.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said then that relations with AB InBev were good and handshakes had been exchanged before arriving in Qatar.

There was no mention of past problems on Thursday in a Fifa statement confirming AB InBev will sponsor the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off next month in Australia and New Zealand, and the men’s 2026 tournament which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico and increase to 104 games from 64.

“Fifa World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world,” AB InBev chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes said.

“We are deeply connected to the fans and to football all over the world, which is why we’re excited about extending the relationship with Fifa.”

The value of the renewal was not stated.

The sponsorship was reported to be about 75 million dollars (£60.07 million) for the previous World Cup.

