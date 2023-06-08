Climate change increasing aircraft turbulence, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Climate change increasing aircraft turbulence, study shows

By Press Association
Clear-air turbulence is already costing airlines hundreds of millions of dollars but more investment is needed, scientists say (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Clear-air turbulence is already costing airlines hundreds of millions of dollars but more investment is needed, scientists say (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Aeroplanes are experiencing more turbulence than they did in previous decades because of climate change, new research has shown.

Clear-air turbulence, which can appear unexpectedly and in extreme cases damage aircraft and injure passengers, has been found to have increased in various regions across the world.

In the North Atlantic – one of the world’s busiest routes – the total annual duration of severe turbulence increased by 55% from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 27.4 hours in 2020.

Moderate turbulence increased by 37% from 70.0 to 96.1 hours, and light turbulence increased by 17% from 466.5 to 546.8 hours.

The researchers, from the University of Reading, said this was predicted to increase with climate change but that their study provides strong evidence it is happening already.

Warmer air from CO2 emissions is increasing wind shear in the jet streams – when the wind suddenly changes speed or direction in a small area.

Scientists said clear-air turbulence is already costing airlines hundreds of millions a year but more investment is needed to forecast and detect the invisible phenomenon.

Professor Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist who co-authored the study, said: “Following a decade of research showing that climate change will increase clear-air turbulence in the future, we now have evidence suggesting that the increase has already begun.

“We should be investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems, to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades.”

PhD researcher Mark Prosser said: “Turbulence makes flights bumpy and can occasionally be dangerous.

“Airlines will need to start thinking about how they will manage the increased turbulence, as it costs the industry 150–500 million dollar (£121-483 million) annually in the USA alone.

“Every additional minute spent travelling through turbulence increases wear and tear on the aircraft, as well as the risk of injuries to passengers and flight attendants.”

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that the US and the North Atlantic have seen the largest increase in turbulence, though it also rose significantly in busy flight routes across Europe, the Middle East and the South Atlantic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]