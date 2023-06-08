Queen praises florist for displays at coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Queen praises florist for displays at coronation

By Press Association
The Queen during a visit to the Garden Museum in Lambeth (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen during a visit to the Garden Museum in Lambeth (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen has praised the florist who designed the displays that decorated Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation and joked there was not much time to look at them.

Camilla paid tribute to royal florist Shane Connolly when the pair met at as the Queen launched the British Flowers Week exhibition at London’s Garden Museum.

The abbey was festooned with blooms, sourced from the UK by the florist who is favoured by Camilla, when Charles and the Queen were crowned on May 6.

Florist Shane Connolly, who arranged the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers (Yui Mok/PA)
Florist Shane Connolly, who arranged the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers (Yui Mok/PA)

She told gathered guests who included designers of the displays on show in the exhibition: “They were so beautiful” and she made them laugh when she quipped “I didn’t have a lot of chance to look at them”.

Camilla also singled out for praise the floral decorations around the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the Abbey.

Mr Connolly was the florist for the Queen’s wedding to Charles in 2005 and created the floral displays for the funerals of her father and brother.

He gave a speech highlighting the King and Queen’s “support of British grown flowers” which has “never faltered”.

Camilla opens British Flowers Week Exhibition
The Queen during a visit to the Garden Museum in Lambeth (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He added: “As gardeners you also appreciate the vagaries of using them, the exciting unpredictability, and the happy surprises that result.

“On May 6 you trusted them, and me, for your coronation.

“No single flower type could be guaranteed or predicted, in fact nature was in charge of design.”

During her visit the Queen toured the British Flowers Week exhibition, chatting to the designers of the floral displays that used sustainably sourced plants and flowers, and she commented on the recent sunny weather saying “we need a bit of rain”.

She was escorted by TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh, president of the Garden Museum, who said after the visit: “We are fortunate in having a King and a Queen who recognise the value of having a garden, and with the kind of lives they lead it’s a place of solace, respite – what we all find really in a garden.

The Queen with Alan Titchmarsh (centre) (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen with Alan Titchmarsh (centre) (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“It’s wonderful when you get people who are genuinely keen, whatever their station in life, and to have a King and Queen who really recognise, understand and know a lot about gardening is a great treat for us gardeners – gives us a great lift.”

Before leaving Camilla joined a group of seven school children from La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls’ School in Clapham, south London.

She joked “no chopped fingers” as the pupils sliced tomatoes and cucumbers for a salad featuring edible flowers they had grown, and quipped she hoped to see them on MasterChef one day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]