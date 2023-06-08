Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News

CCTV footage showing moments before custody sergeant was fatally shot released

By Press Association
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Met Police)
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Met Police)

Chilling footage showing the moments before a Metropolitan Police officer was fatally shot inside a custody block has been released as the alleged killer’s trial continues.

CCTV footage showing the death of Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon custody centre was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday and Thursday.

Louis De Zoysa is accused of shooting Mr Ratana with an antique revolver that was concealed in a holster as he was being detained at the centre.

The footage released by the Met on Thursday has been cut down to eight minutes and 47 seconds and includes body-worn camera video showing De Zoysa being stopped and searched on London Road, Norbury, south London, by officers in the early hours of September 25 2020.

He is then put into the back of a police van and taken to the custody block in Windmill Road, Croydon.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Louis De Zoysa in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

It also shows the moments before Sgt Ratana, who was 54, was fatally shot just after 2am, before cutting to immediately after, with De Zoysa being wrestled to the floor and the gun kicked away.

De Zoysa, 25, who was still handcuffed when Sgt Ratana was shot, is said by the Crown to have deliberately fired the weapon without warning into the officer’s chest after likely concealing the revolver and a holster “under one of his armpits”.

The defendant was 23 when the shooting happened and was living in a flat at a farm in Banstead, Surrey, having bought the gun, which was legal to own due to its antique status, on the internet in June 2020.

The gun had not been discovered during the stop and search of De Zoysa before he was taken to the custody block.

De Zoysa, who appeared in the dock for the third day in a row on Thursday in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, denies murder.

The trial continues.

