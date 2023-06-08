Higher self-harm risk for LGB people shows society has ‘long way to go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Higher self-harm risk for LGB people shows society has ‘long way to go’

By Press Association
Researchers said while national surveys of British attitudes towards same-sex relationships suggest that society has become more tolerant of people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, there is clearly a long way to go (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Researchers said while national surveys of British attitudes towards same-sex relationships suggest that society has become more tolerant of people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, there is clearly a long way to go (Bradley Collyer/PA)

People who are lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) are more likely than their straight peers to have suicidal thoughts or to self-harm, a new study has suggested.

Researchers also said their findings suggested depression, anxiety and experiences of discrimination or bullying might contribute in part to these increased risks.

The study by academics from University College London (UCL) is the first population-based sample in the UK investigating suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-harm by sexual orientation group, researchers said.

Their analysis looked at data combined from two household surveys of 10,443 English people aged 16 and over, sampled in 2007 and 2014, and researchers said they were concerned to find no improvement in the situation between the two years.

The study, published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, found there was a “striking excess risk” of self-harm among bisexual people, adding that “more work is needed to understand why bisexual people appear more likely than lesbian/gay people to cope with distress by self-harming”.

There was no evidence of an increased probability of suicide attempts in sexual minority groups compared with heterosexuals once common mental health disorders were taken into account, the study said.

The group who identified as lesbian/gay had the highest prevalence of having experienced bullying (51.7%) and of past-year discrimination due to sexual orientation (23.2%), the study found.

Prevalence of past-year suicidal thoughts was lowest in the group identifying as heterosexual (5.0%) compared with those identifying as bisexual (13.4%), lesbian/gay (11.4%) or other (8.8%), it added.

The prevalence of self-harm was also lowest in the group identifying as heterosexual (5.3%) compared with those identifying as bisexual (26.9%), lesbian/gay (15.2%) or other (9.4%), researchers said.

The study looked at sexual orientation but not gender identity, with researchers confirming their next survey will include questions on both so that future analyses can look at gender and sexual identity.

Lead author Dr Alexandra Pitman, associate professor at UCL’s psychiatry department, said: “While national surveys of British attitudes towards same-sex relationships suggest that society has become more tolerant of people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, there is clearly a long way to go, as the mental health outcomes we were studying did not improve across our study period.

“People with sexual minority identities continue to face more discrimination and bullying than heterosexual people and are also more likely to experience common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

“Our study suggests that these experiences of discrimination and bullying may have some role to play in increasing the risk of suicidality and this requires further research.

“Clinicians should be aware of these issues, so that we can best support the mental health of LGB patients, while society as a whole also has a role to play in helping to reduce discrimination.

“Government bodies, schools, workplaces and individuals should all consider their own cultures and attitudes towards people from sexual minority groups and challenge discriminatory behaviour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]