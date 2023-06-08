Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Public trust in the police is hanging by a thread – watchdog

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A watchdog has called for legal powers so inspectors can order failing police forces to improve when there are serious concerns for public safety.

Chief inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke said public trust in the police was “hanging by a thread” in the wake of a series of “dreadful” scandals and systemic failings.

Describing the police service as being at a “historic turning point”, he stressed the need for “definitive action” so standards improve instead of “glossy strategies and mission statements” that do not bring about lasting change.

Arguing his case for the sweeping reforms, Mr Cooke said this would allow more scrutiny over vetting and recruitment as he urged Home Secretary Suella Braverman to given serious consideration to the proposals and bring forward draft legislation.

The wide-ranging powers would mean the watchdog could tell police to make changes when serious public safety concerns were identified and forces would be legally required to comply. At present, inspectors have a legal power to enter police stations and demand documents but no powers to enforce recommendations made.

The changes, if introduced, could also see the watchdog re-instated as having a role in selecting and appointing chief constables.

Setting out his first annual assessment of policing in England and Wales since he was appointed to the role, Mr Cooke said: “Through the withdrawal from neighbourhood policing and the dysfunctionality of the criminal justice system, some critical elements – the police’s governance, leadership and workforce arrangements – need substantial reform.

“Included in that reform should be additional powers for the inspectors of constabulary so we can make changes happen when they’re needed.

“Too often we’ve seen forces failing to act, or not acting quickly enough, to address our recommendations. This includes a power for me as chief inspector to give directions to a police force where there are serious public safety concerns.”

Mr Cooke highlighted examples of the watchdog repeatedly raising concerns since 2016 on vetting and the abuse of power by police officers for sexual purpose but seeing little improvement in standards.

He told reporters: “And in those seven years, we had some truly horrendous acts by police officers. Now I’m not sitting here saying that wouldn’t have happened if they would have done our recommendations earlier.

“But surely the question’s got to be asked if I could direct around those issues, as opposed to recommending, a lot more would have been done a lot quicker.”

Mr Cooke would not confirm if he had already met with Government ministers to discuss the plans, but added that he “will be having conversations” in future.

Asked what sanctions forces could face if they still failed to comply under the plans, he said it would be for Parliament to decide but referred to powers of police and crime commissioners to dismiss chief constables.

Mr Cooke, who before his appointment served as a police officers for 36 years, insisted policing was not “broken beyond repair” but that the service had a “limited window of opportunity” to rebuilt public trust.

Police were still “missing the basics” on too many occasions and need to be more efficient. Forces were facing “rising demand from the public and, quite simply, they aren’t always keeping up”.

He told how police had lost “discipline” and said professionalism – including the importance of wearing a smart uniform – needs to be drummed into recruits and upheld by bosses.

At best, people are left dissatisfied and at worst left at risk, he said, adding: “Victims are increasingly less satisfied with the way they are treated by the police and the criminal justice system.”

But the problems faced by forces are not helped by a funding system which is “not fit for purpose” and a “dysfunctional and defective” criminal justice system, he added.

Although Mr Cooke defended stop and search as an “essential tool in preventing and detecting crime”, he said police need to better understand how to use it “effectively and fairly” as he called for more detailed research into the deterrent effect of stop and search and the causes of disproportionality in its use.

He also said it was not the job of officers to “champion social change” or “take sides” on social issues, adding: “The police are there to uphold the law. And it’s not for individual police chiefs to decide which causes they support or not.”

Meanwhile Mr Cooke expressed concern amid reports corrupt officers were switching to using Telegram and auto-deleting messages, instead of Whatsapp, to avoid being caught.

“Policing needs to redouble its efforts to identify those people who totally besmirch the proud reputation that British policing has.

“We will never totally eradicate every corrupt officer but the police service needs to be doing all it can to ensure that these individuals are identified as soon as possible,” he said.

