What the papers say – June 9

By Press Association
The attack on four children in Annecy, France, leads the majority of the British front pages across the UK on Friday.
The attack on four children in Annecy, France, leads the majority of the British front pages across the UK on Friday.

The knife attack on four children in Annecy, France, features on the majority of the newspaper front pages across the UK on Friday.

The Metro and The Sun reports on the horrific knife attack on four children, including a British three-year-old child, in a playground in the French Alps.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express praise the hero who stepped in to try to stop the attacker who was stabbing children in their strollers.

The Daily Mail features a photo of the attacker in France as it leads with a new guide for NHS bosses which prioritises “patient comfort”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal with US President Joe Biden on economic co-operation features on the front of the Guardian and the i.

The Daily Telegraph looks abroad on their front page, reporting Ukraine will begin a counter offensive against Russia as tanks from the west reach the front line.

The Financial Times reports on the probe into the Odey firm after sexual assault claims.

And the Daily Star says they have been asked to prove aliens exist by an “internet watchdog”.

