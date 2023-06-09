US Open offers on-course respite from golf’s turbulent times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US Open offers on-course respite from golf’s turbulent times

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler will battle a misfiring putter as he bids for a second major title in the 123rd US Open (Eric Gay/AP)
Scottie Scheffler will battle a misfiring putter as he bids for a second major title in the 123rd US Open (Eric Gay/AP)

Golf’s major championships have always stood out from the crowd, but perhaps now more than ever.

Just as a relatively stable status quo seemed to have been established in the men’s professional game, Tuesday’s announcement of a peace deal between golf’s warring factions ironically plunged it back into turmoil.

Rory McIlroy admitted he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” and still “hated” LIV Golf, stressing that those players who he felt had done irreparable harm to the PGA Tour and started litigation against it would not be welcomed back with open arms.

On the other side of the coin, some of the players who pocketed eye-watering sums of money to join the breakaway understandably gloated on social media as it looked like they would be able to have their cake and eat it after all.

Exactly how the shock merger of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s commercial operations with those of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV, shakes out remains to be seen.

But for now, the Masters, US PGA Championship, US Open and The Open potentially offer welcome refuge from the world of secretive deals and morally questionable sources of money which threaten to permanently taint the world’s biggest Tours.

Which brings us to the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, a largely unknown venue in professional golf which staged the Los Angeles Open five times, most recently in 1940.

The North Course did also host the Walker Cup in 2017 as a United States team featuring current world number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour winners Will Zalatoris and Cameron Champ thrashed Great Britain and Ireland 19-7.

Six years on, Scheffler will contest the first US Open in Los Angeles since 1948 on a remarkable run of form as he bids to claim a second major title following his Masters triumph in 2022.

As well as winning the prestigious Players Championship and defending his title in the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler has finished runner-up in the US PGA Championship and been no worse than 12th in 13 events in 2023, despite being hampered by a decidedly misfiring putter.

Third place in the Memorial Tournament was achieved on the back of gaining 20.74 strokes from tee to green, the second-best performance since the PGA Tour began tracking such data 20 years ago.

And his ball striking needed to be outstanding because Scheffler lost 8.58 strokes to the field on the greens, ranking him dead last of those to make the cut at Muirfield Village.

“I feel like I’m making progress,” Scheffler insisted after his closing 67. “I can start feeling the ball coming off the blade again, which is good. Even today, I just go through my round and I’m like ‘how did some of these putts not go in?’”

Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles Country Club will be a new test for many (PA)

If Scheffler finds the answer to that question he will be a hard man to beat, but he faces stiff competition from the likes of US PGA winner Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Jon Rahm, perhaps along with the likes of course record holder Max Homa and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

A fit-again Koepka bounced back from the disappointment of failing to convert a 54-hole lead at Augusta National to win his fifth major title at Oak Hill, looking every inch the player who won the US Open in 2017 and 2018.

Afterwards, Koepka was more concerned about his own achievement than the implications of becoming the first LIV player to win a major, and just 16 days later that debate was seemingly rendered moot by news of the shock merger.

As for what happens next, all bets are off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]