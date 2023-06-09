‘Cocktail of chemicals’ including pesticides and cocaine found off south coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Cocktail of chemicals’ including pesticides and cocaine found off south coast

By Press Association
Cocaine hydrochloride was part of the 50 compounds of chemical pollutants found (University of Portsmouth/PA)
Cocaine hydrochloride was part of the 50 compounds of chemical pollutants found (University of Portsmouth/PA)

Pharmaceuticals, pesticides and illegal drugs are among a “cocktail of chemicals” found off the south coast, a study has found.

Scientists have been investigating the water quality between Chichester and Langstone harbours near Portsmouth and have found more than 50 compounds in 228 samples across 22 sites.

They found pesticides – including simazine, propamocarb, imidacloprid, and clothianidin – and recreational drugs such as cocaine.

Tests also revealed E.coli levels 760 times the safe limit set by the European Bathing Water Directive.

Sewage discharges and farming pollution are believed to be responsible for the chemical presence.

Samples were taken by a group of residents called the Clean Harbours Partnership (CHP), who are concerned about pollution, and analysed by researchers at the University of Portsmouth and Brunel University London as part of Project Spotlight.

Professor Alex Ford from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “We know there are billions of litres of sewage discharges annually around the UK but the impact of these discharges are not clearly understood.

“This project is enabling us to determine what chemical contaminants are in our marine life and coastal waters.

“We have found a large variety of prescribed and illegal drugs plus a variety of pesticides in coastal waters and marine organisms, such as crabs and oysters.

“This is important, because we know that aquatic ecosystems are under threat from pharmaceuticals and farming practices such as biocides and fertilisers.”

Prof Ford has previously found that antidepressants in water can affect the behaviour, growth and reproduction of crustaceans and molluscs and can also make them change colour.

He added: “There is a staggering list of prescription drugs passed from humans to wastewater treatment plants and into receiving streams, estuaries, or oceans by direct consumption, metabolism, and excretion or by toilet flushing of old prescriptions.

“The release of human pharmaceuticals into aquatic ecosystems is an environmental problem we should consider seriously.”

Professor Alex Ford, University of Portsmouth
Professor Alex Ford said the impact of chemical pollution on aquatic life must be taken seriously (University of Portsmouth/PA)

A sample taken by CHP near an outflow pipe from Budds Farm treatment works near Langstone showed a reading of 380,000 colony forming units (cfu) per 100ml of E.coli. Levels above 500cfu/100ml are a risk to human health.

The scientists said they will now compare the the concentrations of these pollutants, which were found during last year’s drought, to samples taken from the same sewage overflows when discharged after rainfall.

CHP cofounder Rob Bailey said: “Thanks to community funding, we are starting to get an insight into the cocktail of chemicals polluting our sea water and their sources.

“Some pesticides seem to have been lingering for several years and the presence of partly digested antidepressants, drugs for type 2 diabetes and bladder infections is concerning. So little is known about their impact on marine life.

“The sheer scale of sewage discharges into our water courses has shocked the public.

“It looks like the debate is set to continue as we learn what’s in the water and how ineffective the authorities have been at managing such obvious threats to our precious environment.”

Project Spotlight was crowdfunded by concerned local residents, groups of water users and other organisations through the CHP, community partners, and the University of Portsmouth.

It aims to reveal what chemical contaminants are impacting important coastal environments and to influence change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]