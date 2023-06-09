Boy, 16, arrested after two students seriously injured at private school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two students sustained multiple serious injuries at a private school.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the site of Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon, following reports of a serious assault at about 1am on Friday.

The force said three people, including two students, had been assaulted and had sustained “multiple serious injuries”. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Superintendent Antony Hart, local policing commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

Headteacher Bart Wielenga sent a letter to parents and guardians about the incident, which happened at one of the boarding houses, on Friday.

He wrote: “I regret to inform you that there was a serious incident in Petergate during the night.

“Two boys were seriously injured and are in hospital receiving attention. We are confident that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat or concern.

“The incident is being investigated by the police and there will be a police presence around Petergate for some time. The school is working closely with the police as they follow their procedures.”

Mr Wielenga said he would be addressing pupils, adding: “I will reassure them that support is available to anyone who feels upset by what has happened.”

The school’s counsellor and chaplain were present at the school’s Lady Chapel throughout Friday.

Mr Wielenga urged parents and guardians not to engage in speculation or post about the incident on social media.

A spokesman for the South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it had attended the school.

He said: “We were called at 00.57 hours on Friday 9 June to an incident in the Tiverton area.

“We sent three double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and hazardous area response teams. Three individuals were conveyed by land ambulance to hospital.”