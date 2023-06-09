Major fire destroys listed halls of residence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Major fire destroys listed halls of residence

By Press Association
Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Dramatic pictures have been released of fire crews tackling a major blaze at a listed building.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the grade II-listed Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle, on Thursday.

The blaze destroyed a large section of the roof of the disused building which had previously been Newcastle University student accommodation.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said at one point there were 54 firefighters, two drone pilots, 10 appliances and two specialist Aerial Ladder Platforms on the scene.

Henderson Old Hall fire
Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

There was no report of anyone being injured, with the building having been vacant for some time.

Crews worked overnight to continue damping down the flames, and two crews remain on the scene to make sure it does not reignite.

Area Manager Dave Leach, of TWFRS, praised the staff involved and said: “This is the largest fire we have seen in some time and it has been a very protracted response for everyone involved.

“The drone footage we are releasing shows the scale of the damage this fire has caused, and the nature of what we have been faced with since that first emergency call.”

Newcastle University still owns the building and a spokesperson said: “We are all saddened by the fire at Henderson Old Hall.

“Although it had been empty for a few years, many of our past students have fond memories of their time there since it was first opened as a residential block in 1932.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]