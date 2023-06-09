Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jury shown holster ‘identical’ to one worn by man accused of sergeant’s murder

By Press Association
Louis De Zoysa denies murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A jury has been shown a gun holster “identical” to one Louis De Zoysa was wearing when he allegedly murdered a Met Police custody sergeant.

De Zoysa, 25, is accused of shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, at a custody block in Croydon, south London, on September 25 2020 while he was handcuffed.

Members of the jury in the trial at Northampton Crown Court watched while a copy of a gun holster was shown in the courtroom during a brief hearing on Friday.

Jocelyn Ledward, for the prosecution, said the holster shown to the jury was “exactly identical” to the one owned by De Zoysa.

Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The prosecution alleges De Zoysa, who denies murder, “pulled the trigger on purpose four times” while he was handcuffed in a holding room at the custody centre, the first and second shots hitting Sgt Ratana, the third hitting the wall during a struggle with officers, and a fourth hitting De Zoysa himself.

They say the gun and holster were “probably concealed under one of his armpits”.

He had been arrested on London Road, Norbury, south London, during the early hours of September 25 2020, after a stop and search by officers found he had cannabis and seven rounds of ammunition.

Officers did not know De Zoysa had a gun until it was used to shoot Sgt Ratana.

Sgt Ratana had five injuries caused by two bullets – a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet going through his heart, and four other injuries caused by a second bullet.

The second bullet passed through the muscles of his thigh and buttocks.

Both the prosecution and the defence agree De Zoysa, who was 23 at the time of the incident, pulled the trigger on the first and second shot and that the gun was fired four times.

They also agreed the third shot was fired when the gun was still in De Zoysa’s hand, and the fourth hit De Zoysa in the neck.

The trial continues on Monday.

