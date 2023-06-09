Puberty blockers will not be routinely offered to children at new gender clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Puberty blockers will not be routinely offered to children at new gender clinics

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Puberty blockers will not routinely be offered to children treated at new regional gender identity clinics in England, the NHS has confirmed.

New centres are expected to open later this year, in place of the London-based Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) clinic.

It was announced last July that the capital’s Gids clinic would be shutting down.

Part of the regional network replacing it is expected to open in autumn, with NHS England previously saying it cannot confirm when the Gids clinic will shut as new regional services need to be ready to take on patients to ensure there is no gap in the provision of care.

On Friday, NHS England published an update following its previously-stated intention to only commission puberty-supressing hormones as part of clinical research.

It said: “We are now going out to targeted stakeholder testing on an interim clinical commissioning policy proposing that, outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents who have gender incongruence/dysphoria.”

A spokesman confirmed that children treated at the new gender clinics will not be routinely offered puberty blockers as part of their treatment, but said there could still be exceptional circumstances to that if a clinician makes the case that there are reasons why the child should have them.

Treatment being received by those attending the London Gids clinic will not change, he added.

The NHS has previously acknowledged there has been a “lack of clinical consensus and polarised opinion on what the best model of care for children and young people experiencing gender incongruence and dysphoria should be”.

An independent review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, was commissioned in September 2020 amid the rise in demand, long waiting times for assessments and “significant external scrutiny” around the London-based Gids clinic’s approach and capacity.

The NHS said it aims to have a study started by next year on the impact of puberty blockers on gender dysphoria in children and young people with early-onset gender dysphoria.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is today publishing an interim specification for gender services for children and young people in line with advice and recommendations from the Independent Cass Review – this will allow the new centres to finalise their preparation for service provision later this year.

“The NHS is now engaging on the proposal that puberty blockers will not be made routinely available outside of research. We will develop a study into the impact of puberty blockers on gender dysphoria in children and young people with early-onset gender dysphoria, which aims to be up and running in 2024.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]