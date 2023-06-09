Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
We love the pressure – Ruben Dias confident Man City will thrive in final

By Press Association
Ruben Dias is hoping to help Manchester City (UEFA Handout)
Ruben Dias is hoping to help Manchester City (UEFA Handout)

Ruben Dias is confident Manchester City will thrive on the pressure in the Champions League final.

The City defender has no doubt his team-mates will step up to the challenge as they face Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

City have already claimed the domestic double after an outstanding late-season charge and they now stand just one win away from becoming European champions for the first time.

Dias said: “We love the pressure, we love it. The pressure will make you run faster, jump higher, be more focused.

“That’s what these kind of games need and we need to embrace it. We enjoy the moment and we know what it means to our club, the fans, our families and we never forget to enjoy it.”

After an inconsistent spell either side of the World Cup, City hit form in the spring to reel in Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and retain their title.

They then powered through to the Champions League final with stunning victories over Bayern Munich and holders Real Madrid.

After beating rivals Manchester United to win the FA Cup last weekend, momentum seems very much to be on their side.

Dias said: “I’ve been saying this for a long time – when we get to February and the decisions come up, that’s the sweet spot.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Ruben Dias has already helped Man City win the domestic double this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You can see the character of a team when you arrive on these stages, you can see whether a team wants to move forward or starts hiding.

“Since that moment we’ve been showing up every time and tomorrow will be no different. It’s another time for all of us to step up to the occasion.”

