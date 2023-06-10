Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’

By Press Association
The two planes sit close on a runway after the two passenger planes accidentally hit each other at Haneda airport (Kyodo News via AP)
Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport, but no injuries were reported, a government official has said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared.

Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

One of the planes involved was with the Thai Airways International airline (Kyodo News via AP)

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of a plane’s wing and removing it from the runway.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports.

Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.

