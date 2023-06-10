Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News UK & World

Car dealer jailed for ‘clocking’ 2,750,000 miles from 32 vehicles

By Press Association
Ashley Wilson, from Fareham, Hampshire, who has been jailed after he ‘clocked’ 2,750,000 miles from 32 second-hand vehicles (Hampshire Police/PA
Ashley Wilson, from Fareham, Hampshire, who has been jailed after he ‘clocked’ 2,750,000 miles from 32 second-hand vehicles (Hampshire Police/PA

A car dealer who ‘clocked’ 2,750,000 miles from 32 second-hand vehicles he sold on to garages has been jailed for 45 months.

Ashley Wilson, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, Hampshire, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after being convicted of fraud and gaining £445,957 from the sale of the cars.

The 27-year-old was brought to court following an investigation by Hampshire County Council trading standards officers.

He was also sentenced to a further 12 months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Ashley Wilson was convicted on charges relating to reducing displayed mileages on 32 vehicles, commonly known as ‘car clocking’, totalling 2,750,000 miles.

“He was also found to have falsified car service histories to hide the significant reduction in mileage.

“In total 33 vehicles were fraudulently sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms. The defendant sold the cars for a combined total of £445,957.80.”

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards, said: “This is a great result for consumers who have been protected by Hampshire Trading Standards from the illegal activities of an individual who contrived to sell on second-hand cars dishonestly through legitimate traders.

“Car clocking is a serious criminal activity that can affect anyone who buys a used vehicle in the second-hand market, and result in people paying more than the market price as well as risking further unexpected repair costs because the car has more miles on the clock than advertised.

“Our advice is to always make a few precautionary checks, no matter who you buy a used car from, to reduce the chances of buying a vehicle that’s being sold illegally, or under false pretences.

“This could include using the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s free online vehicle checker, viewing the car’s MOT history via GOV.UK, or even paying for an independent report on the condition of the car.

“Any of these steps can reveal problems before you commit to making a purchase.”

