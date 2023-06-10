Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News

Police probe around 40 deaths at Brighton hospital

By Press Association
Officers are looking into a series of operations at Royal Sussex County Hospital (PA)
Officers are looking into a series of operations at Royal Sussex County Hospital (PA)

The deaths of around 40 people at a hospital are being investigated by police.

Detectives are looking into allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton over a five-year period.

The claims concern alleged failings in neurosurgery and general surgery.

Claims of medical negligence were made by two consultant surgeons who lost their jobs after blowing the whistle about patient safety, The Guardian reported.

Officers from Sussex Police last week wrote to the trust’s chief executive George Findlay, confirming they had launched a formal investigation into “a number of deaths”, according to the newspaper.

Police were investigating allegations of “criminal culpability through medical negligence” made by “two separate clinical consultants” at the trust, a letter reportedly said.

Both whistleblowers claimed the trust failed to properly investigate the deaths, which took place between 2015 and 2020, and learn from mistakes made, the newspaper added.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission downgraded the trust last month and it was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating for patient safety.

A trust spokesperson said: “The trust has been contacted by Sussex Police as part of their inquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2020.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage other than to confirm that we are co-operating fully to ensure the concerns raised are investigated.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police has received allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and is currently assessing these allegations.

“The concerns raised relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015-2020.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution.

“We are working closely with partner agencies and the hospital trust is co-operating fully with our review.”

