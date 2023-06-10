Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Search continues for missing Chloe Mitchell one week on from her disappearance

By Press Association
The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation (Liam McBurney/PA)
A major search for a missing Co Antrim woman is continuing one week on from her disappearance.

Police are pursuing a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, 21, from Ballymena.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre (Mitchell family/PSNI/PA)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case. He remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town.

The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation.

On Friday, a senior police officer expressed hope Ms Mitchell is safe and well.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney said police are treating her as a “high-risk missing person”.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Search and Rescue teams at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell’s brother Phillip has urged anyone with information to contact the family.

Asked by the BBC how much he is missing his sister, he said on Friday: “Words just can’t describe it, I am broke.”

Ms Mitchell was last seen by her family on Friday June 2 and was then captured in the late hours of that day and the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre on CCTV.

She was walking in the direction of James Street in the town.

