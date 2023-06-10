Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Indonesia deports Australian surfer who apologised for drunken rampage

By Press Association
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones waits for check-in and his flight to Melbourne (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Indonesia on Saturday deported an Australian surfer who apologised for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries.

“Of course I’m pretty emotional, so I’m going to feel bad about it,” Mr Risby-Jones said while waiting for his flight to Melbourne.

He said the fisherman’s relatives forgave him and told him that he was a part of their family now. “I’m welcome to come back and even stay at their house whenever I want,” he said.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones apologised for attacking several people while drunk and naked (Dita Alangkara/AP)

“So that feeling of guilt is definitely much smaller that it was originally,” he said.

He was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologised for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman.

That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison.

His lawyer, Idris Marbawi, said the two sides agreed that Mr Risby-Jones would pay the fisherman’s family for hospital fees and a traditional peace ceremony.

The total payment was 300 million rupiah (£16,000).

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones agreed to apologise and pay compensation (Sultan Ikbal Abiyyu/AP)

The fisherman underwent surgery in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, for broken bones and an infection in his legs.

“Risby-Jones is the first foreigner to successfully resolve a case through restorative justice in Aceh province,” Mr Marbawi said.

“He deeply regretted what happened and vowed to return to Indonesia for surfing.”

Violent acts by foreigners are rare in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices shariah, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is forbidden in Aceh, and those found drunk have been caned in public.

