Tribute paid to terminally ill couple found dead in summer house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tribute paid to terminally ill couple found dead in summer house

By Press Association
Robert and Patricia Lloyd who were found dead in a summer house in Bayston Hill (Family Handout/West Mercia Police/PA)
Robert and Patricia Lloyd who were found dead in a summer house in Bayston Hill (Family Handout/West Mercia Police/PA)

A man and a woman found dead in a summer house were terminally ill, their daughter said, as she paid tribute to them.

Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife Patricia, 80, were discovered at their home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at about 11pm on June 1.

Formal identification has now taken place and their daughter, Sarah Davies, paid tribute to them, saying they will be “greatly missed by their family and many close friends”.

She said: “Mum and dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for. They will be greatly missed by their family and many close friends.

“They were both terminally ill, dad with cancer and mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn’t bear the thought of one not being there to support the other.

“They are now at peace and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden.”

An inquest into their deaths will be opened on June 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]