Tribute paid to terminally ill couple found dead in summer house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman found dead in a summer house were terminally ill, their daughter said, as she paid tribute to them.

Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife Patricia, 80, were discovered at their home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at about 11pm on June 1.

Formal identification has now taken place and their daughter, Sarah Davies, paid tribute to them, saying they will be “greatly missed by their family and many close friends”.

She said: “Mum and dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for. They will be greatly missed by their family and many close friends.

“They were both terminally ill, dad with cancer and mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn’t bear the thought of one not being there to support the other.

“They are now at peace and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden.”

An inquest into their deaths will be opened on June 15.