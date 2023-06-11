Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking ties with Taiwan

By Press Association
Honduras President Xiomara Castro waves as she arrives in Shanghai, China (Gao Feng/Xinhua/AP)
Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

Chinese state media reported foreign minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning. It added that Honduras still needs to determine the embassy’s permanent location and will increase its number of staff.

Mr Qin pledged China will establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly co-operation” between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

The symbol of the two sides’ strengthening diplomatic ties came during Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s six-day visit to China.

Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of countries to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its own diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.

Ms Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday on her first visit since the establishment of relations. During her stay in Shanghai, she visited the headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank established by the Brics nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Honduras requested admission to the bank, Ms Castro’s office tweeted on Saturday.

The president also visited a research centre for technology giant Huawei before arriving in Beijing on Saturday night, China’s official Global Times newspaper reported.

The ties formed in March were a diplomatic victory for China amid heightened tensions between Beijing and the United States, including over China’s increasing assertiveness towards self-ruled Taiwan. It also signalled China’s growing influence in Latin America.

China and Taiwan have been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition since they split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to win recognition for its “one China” policy.

