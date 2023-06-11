Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Three Britons missing after boat fire in Egypt

By Press Association
The incident occurred in the Red Sea off Marsa Alam, Egypt (Alamy/PA)
Three Britons are missing after a boat carrying tourists burst into flames in the Red Sea off Egypt.

The country’s Red Sea Governate said 12 crew members and 12 British tourists were rescued when a medium-sized scuba diving boat christened Hurricane went up in flames off the resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday.

A search party was launched to find the remaining three British tourists, whose identities have not been revealed.

Following an initial examination of the vessel, Egyptian authorities said “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze”.

A spokesperson for Tornado Marine Fleet, which owns the boat, said: “Today at 6.30am at Elphinstone, while doing the diving briefing, Hurricane caught fire.

“We do have three missing British passengers and all others … reached the nearest land safely.

“Now we are bringing the boat back to the marina under authority supervision.”

Searches for the missing Britons continue and a further update will be provided once investigations are complete, the spokesperson added.

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts harbour some of the country’s most renowned beach destinations and are popular with European holidaymakers.

It has cemented its reputation as a dive destination with easy access to coral reefs from shores and dive sites offering diverse marine life.

