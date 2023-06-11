Three people killed in crash between BMW and Mercedes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been killed in a crash between a BMW and Mercedes, Sussex Police said.

Another four were taken to hospital.

The smash, involving a white BMW 220 and grey Mercedes C200, happened on the A285 at Duncton near Chichester at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Three people in the BMW were declared dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three people in the Mercedes were also taken to hospital – one with life-threatening wounds, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Police officers closed a section of the road for several hours overnight. The route was later reopened.

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.