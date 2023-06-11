Survey reveals ‘shocking’ levels of NHS staff shortages ‘hitting patient safety’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Survey reveals ‘shocking’ levels of NHS staff shortages ‘hitting patient safety’

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A survey of NHS workers has revealed “shocking” levels of staff shortages which are impacting on patient safety, according to a leading trade union.

Half of more than 3,000 polled Unite members – working in different roles throughout the NHS in England – said staffing levels in their area have regularly reached a point where “patient care has been compromised and unsafe” in the past year.

The figure for nurses was three out of five, Unite said.

In the last 12 months, half of respondents said they have considered leaving the NHS, while a further 13% have considered retiring, the poll also found.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The survey’s findings are stark. Every day across England, patients are being put in danger due to staff shortages.

“The current pay offer, in reality a real-terms pay cut, has done nothing to address the recruitment and retention crisis that is undermining patient care.

“Rather than tackling the causes of the crisis, the Government is missing in action.”

The survey comes as the union escalates industrial action after its members rejected the Government’s pay offer.

Unite is planning a series of new ballots and re-ballots, asking its members if they wish to take strike action over pay and the recruitment and retention crisis it says is the heart of the safe staffing issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]