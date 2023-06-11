Survey reveals ‘shocking’ levels of NHS staff shortages ‘hitting patient safety’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A survey of NHS workers has revealed “shocking” levels of staff shortages which are impacting on patient safety, according to a leading trade union.

Half of more than 3,000 polled Unite members – working in different roles throughout the NHS in England – said staffing levels in their area have regularly reached a point where “patient care has been compromised and unsafe” in the past year.

The figure for nurses was three out of five, Unite said.

In the last 12 months, half of respondents said they have considered leaving the NHS, while a further 13% have considered retiring, the poll also found.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The survey’s findings are stark. Every day across England, patients are being put in danger due to staff shortages.

“The current pay offer, in reality a real-terms pay cut, has done nothing to address the recruitment and retention crisis that is undermining patient care.

“Rather than tackling the causes of the crisis, the Government is missing in action.”

The survey comes as the union escalates industrial action after its members rejected the Government’s pay offer.

Unite is planning a series of new ballots and re-ballots, asking its members if they wish to take strike action over pay and the recruitment and retention crisis it says is the heart of the safe staffing issue.