Pope ‘walks a few steps’ as he continues recovery from abdominal surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pope ‘walks a few steps’ as he continues recovery from abdominal surgery

By Press Association
The pope is recovering in hospital (Andrew Medichini/AP)
The pope is recovering in hospital (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis skipped his weekly public blessing as he convalesces from abdominal surgery in a Rome hospital but walked a few steps, followed Mass on TV and did some work, the Vatican said.

Francis also ate lunch in his 10th-floor Gemelli hospital apartment with doctors, nurses, other medical staff and members of his security detail, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement.

The surgeon who performed the three-hour surgery on Wednesday to repair an abdominal hernia and to remove painful internal scarring that had resulted from previous operations said the 86-year-old pontiff has begun a semi-liquid diet.

Dr Sergio Alfieri also told reporters that medical staff had made clear to Francis their concerns that if the pontiff delivered the noon public blessing and greeting from a balcony down the corridor from his hospital room, he might over-exert himself and tear a prosthetic mesh that was inserted as part of the hernia repair.

Vatican Pope Surgery
Surgeon Sergio Alfieri speaks to reporters (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

If that happened, it would require another operation. The public blessing usually takes about 15 minutes.

Citing the assessment of medical personnel, Mr Bruni said the pontiff’s recovery was proceeding normally. “He did respiratory physiotherapy and continued to be mobile,” Mr Bruni said.

As a young man, Francis had part of a lung removed due to infection, so his pulmonary function is keenly watched. In March, he spent a few days in the same hospital for intravenous antibiotic treatment of bronchitis that caused a fever.

On Sunday morning, the pope “followed Holy Mass live on television and received the Eucharist”, Mr Bruni said.

Francis then recited the traditional noon prayer known as the Angelus in a small chapel area of the papal apartment that Gemelli keeps ready for whenever pontiffs might need hospital treatment.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican gave a brief update on the pope’s progress, saying he passed the afternoon well. “Pope Francis was able to take a few steps. He dedicated himself for a few hours to work, alternating that with rest and prayer,” the Holy See’s press office said.

Even before surgery, walking has been challenging for Francis, due to a chronic knee problem. Depending on distance, he either uses a wheelchair or a cane to get around.

No date has been announced for Francis’s return to the Vatican. But Dr Alfieri on Saturday revealed that medical staff were encouraging him to spend all of this week at the hospital so he would be in better shape to manage his heavy workload once he went home.

Two years ago, when Francis had surgery to remove a section of his colon that had narrowed, the pope, flanked by a few children, delivered a Sunday blessing from a 10th-floor hospital balcony, seven days after that procedure.

He was discharged 10 days after the operation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]