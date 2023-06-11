Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Eleven teenagers held over stabbing death of 16-year-old boy

By Press Association
Eleven teenagers have been arrested over the stabbing to death of a teenager in Bath (Jordan Reynolds/PA)
Eleven teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Members of the public rushed to help the boy before paramedics arrived in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, but he could not be saved and died at the scene at about 11pm on Saturday.

Six boys and two girls aged between 15 and 17 were removed from a bus near the crime scene 30 minutes later and arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday, two 15-year-old boys and a boy aged 16 were also arrested on suspicion of murder, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Fatal stabbing incident – Bath
They all remain in police custody.

A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed during the incident and was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

Residents said they saw fireworks on Saturday evening then shortly afterwards heard shouting, swearing and people running down the street.

Steven Smart, 65, said he saw a group of youths run past his house and down a path between houses on The Weal before turning and running back.

Fatal stabbing incident – Bath
He said: “I saw fireworks at around 10.20pm then, about 10 minutes after, I heard a lot of screaming and shouting and a load of kids came running down and then ran back.

“They were all on the phone.

“I heard a woman say, ‘what you running for?’

“Then there were police cars, ambulances and helicopters.

Fatal stabbing incident – Bath
“As soon as I saw helicopters I thought it has got to be something serious.”

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard loud shouting, swearing and people running following the noise of fireworks.

She said: “I was in bed and I heard the voice of a man shouting and some running. The shouting was quite loud.

“About 10 or 15 minutes before that I heard fireworks.”

She added: “It’s rare for the police to come here, it a nice, quiet area.”

A large section of Eastfield Avenue was taped off by police and forensics officers were working at the scene on Sunday evening, with police cars and vans stationed near the junction of Eastfield Avenue and The Weal.

Officers said the cordon is likely to remain in place for about a week while the investigation continues.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the boy’s death will take place in due course, police said.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Understanding what happened last night and why is the utmost priority of officers working on this investigation, as they look to provide answers to the boy’s family.”

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information which could help the investigation, are asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223136640.

