What the papers say – June 12 By Press Association June 12 2023, 2.00am Share What the papers say – June 12 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4469092/what-the-papers-say-june-12/ Copy Link Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday. Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended from the SNP led the front of the Telegraph, while the Financial Times says the arrest is a “hammer blow” for the SNP. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Suspend Sturgeon from SNP after arrest, party told'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/eLaAMDlaX9— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 11, 2023 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday June 12 https://t.co/Pi5VGPtygY pic.twitter.com/ea7iqbRGiR— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 11, 2023 The Sun and the Daily Express also reported on the arrest of Ms Sturgeon. On tomorrow's front page: Nicola Sturgeon breaks her silence following release amid SNP finances probehttps://t.co/alFnhuZ9fH pic.twitter.com/hD1Ilm7fux— The Sun (@TheSun) June 11, 2023 Front page: Sturgeon arrested in SNP fraud probe #tomorrowspapertodayBoris Johnson story: https://t.co/COvZN4lhQz pic.twitter.com/6PgeeGbS31— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 11, 2023 The Guardian chose Boris Johnson for their main story on the front page, saying senior Tories told him to “shut up and go away”. Guardian front page, Monday 12 June 2023: Senior Tories tell Johnson to ‘shut up and go away’ pic.twitter.com/9CFcNf9T5L— The Guardian (@guardian) June 11, 2023 The Times and i had Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon both feature on their front pages. Monday’s TIMES: “Sturgeon questioned for 7 hours after arrest”. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZGEqJhRIAS— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 11, 2023 Monday's front page: End of an era in UK politics: Sturgeon arrested, Johnson out in coldHere from @HugoGye + @eleanormia + @RichardVaughan1: https://t.co/QHht4pcYGoAnd here from @elle_odwyer + @eleanormia + @ChaplainChloe: https://t.co/XbTH41KRtc#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/grYVRais75— i newspaper (@theipaper) June 11, 2023 The Daily Mirror’s front page was the tragic boat fire off the coast of Egypt that has left three British divers unaccounted for. Monday's front page: Brits missing in boat blazehttps://t.co/Qdcq8hb9yg pic.twitter.com/QXSHJu5sZ1— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 11, 2023 The Daily Mail relays Suella Braverman’s message about Sir Keir Starmer, saying he is in the “pocket of the eco-mob”. Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Suella: Keir’s In Pocket Of The Eco Mob” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1asZNJtvRv— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 11, 2023 And the Daily Star say a woman is convinced King Henry I is buried under a carpark in Reading. Another King in a car park #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/3Mln1X4kAb pic.twitter.com/x10DYqKW7N— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 11, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close