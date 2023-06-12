Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ukraine claims recapture of fourth village in Donetsk amid counter-offensive

By Press Association
Ukrainian servicemen help rush an injured civilian to safety (AP)
Ukrainian servicemen help rush an injured civilian to safety (AP)

Ukrainian troops have retaken another south-eastern village from Russian forces, military officials said.

It is one of the first successes during a counter-offensive against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag is again flying over the village of Storozhov, and she predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome.

A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.

Artillery fire
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut (AP)

The villages are located in the so-called “Vremivka ledge”, a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine.

The area has become one of several epicentres of intense fighting.

The Russian defence ministry has not confirmed the Russian retreat from the villages, but some military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of Russian control over them.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, have said their troops have largely held their ground along the more than 600-mile arc of front line along southern and eastern Ukraine.

Western analysts and military officials have warned that any effort to rid entrenched, powerfully armed and skilled Russian troops will likely take months, and the success of any Ukrainian counter-offensive is far from certain.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “counter-offensive, defensive actions are taking place” without specifying it was an all-out counter-offensive, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the counter-offensive had started – and Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses”.

Russia Amending Tactics
A Ukrainian military vehicle is hit during combat in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

He did not elaborate, and Ukrainian authorities have not publicly specified losses among their troops.

The reported Ukrainian advance comes as authorities on both sides of the active front line along the Dnieper River in the southern Kherson region pressed on with rescue and relocation efforts for civilians driven from their homes by flooding from the breach of the Kakhovka dam last week.

The UN and other aid groups say access to fresh drinking water is crucial, and the possible spread of water-borne disease is a big worry.

On Sunday, a local official said three people were killed when Moscow’s troops opened fire at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas.

Late Sunday, Mr Zelensky said envoys from the International Criminal Court have visited the region to investigate the disaster, which has driven thousands from their homes, and left at least 14 people dead.

“It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces, which controlled the area around the dam, of deliberately destroying it. Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian shelling for its destruction.