Israel’s opposition leader gives evidence at Netanyahu’s corruption trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israel’s opposition leader gives evidence at Netanyahu’s corruption trial

By Press Association
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (AP)
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (AP)

Israel’s opposition leader has given evidence for the prosecution against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his corruption trial in Jerusalem.

Yair Lapid, a former prime minister himself and a major Netanyahu rival, is giving evidence in one of three cases against Netanyahu.

The indictment claims Netanyahu used his position of power to further Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan’s interests in exchange for gifts, representing a conflict between the premier’s public duties and personal friendship.

Netanyahu did personal favours for Mr Milchan, including asking American officials to extend Mr Milchan’s US resident’s permit and extending Israeli regulations exempting Israeli returnees from declaring foreign income, according to the indictment.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes (AP)

Israel’s longest-serving leader denies claims of wrongdoing, saying he was not acting in Mr Milchan’s personal interests and even occasionally acted against them. He says the exchanges of gifts were just friendly gestures.

Mr Milchan is expected to testify in the case in a video call from London, where he resides, some time later this month.

Haaretz newspaper has reported that in 2013 Mr Lapid, then finance minister, sought legal advice on the possibility of promoting the legislation that would have benefited Mr Milchan.

Earlier, Mr Lapid had reportedly said he replied, “no way”, to Netanyahu and Mr Milchan about the prospects for the legislation.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals involving powerful media moguls and wealthy associates. He denies wrongdoing.

Critics say that Netanyahu is driven to weaken the courts and change the judicial system as a way to open an escape route from his trial, claims he dismisses as untrue.

Yair Lapid
Mr Lapid testified at the Jerusalem District Court, in east Jerusalem (AP)

The corruption charges also have been at the centre of a protracted political crisis that sent Israelis
to the polls five times in less than four years – each vote essentially a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule.

After losing power in 2021 to a coalition of opponents, Netanyahu returned as prime minister late last year, despite his legal problems. Under Israeli law, the prime minister has no obligation to step aside while on trial.

The trial, which began in May 2020, has featured more than 40 prosecution witnesses, including some of Netanyahu’s closest former confidants who turned against the premier.

Witness accounts have shed light not only on the three cases but also revealed sensational details about Netanyahu’s character and his family’s reputation for living off the largesse of taxpayers and wealthy supporters.