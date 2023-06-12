Head of new legacy body hopes Irish Government will participate in process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Head of new legacy body hopes Irish Government will participate in process

By Press Association
Former NI Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan is to head a new legacy commission in NI (David Young/PA)
Former NI Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan is to head a new legacy commission in NI (David Young/PA)

The former judge who will lead a new legacy body in Northern Ireland has said he hopes that the Irish government will work with the commission.

Former Lord Chief Justice for Northern Ireland, Sir Declan Morgan, is to become chief commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The commission, aimed at uncovering facts around unsolved Troubles deaths, will be created by controversial new Government legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

From next year, the ICRIR will take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

The Bill has proved highly contentious, with victims’ groups, all of the main Stormont parties and the Irish government all opposed to it.

But Sir Declan said while he conceded it would take time for confidence to be built, he hoped the Irish Government would be “persuaded that they should participate in it”.

He told the BBC: “I don’t contemplate this commission failing.”

One of the most controversial aspects of the new legal framework is the offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who co-operate with the commission.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Sir Declan conceded that there were some victims’ groups who had already stated they would not meeting with the new commission.

Sir Declan Morgan
Sir Declan Morgan says he hopes that people will engage with the commission (UTV/PA)

He said: “There have been some people who have indicated that they don’t wish to engage, the Ballymurphy massacre families are on record in relation to that.

“What I have found is that there are people out there who want to understand what the commission is likely to be able to do for them.

“I recognise that there are concerns about the legislation, and I recognise there are concerns about how we achieve reconciliation, which has to be at the heart of everything that we are doing.

“But it seems to me that the way to address that is not by throwing up one’s hands and saying ‘well we can’t do this’, the way to address that is to think through the strategy as to how you will be able to deliver for the people who have been left behind.”

The former judge also referred to concerns raised that the new government bill is not compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

He said: “That is a decision which, of course, will be for the courts to make.

“I expect, because it has been advertised, that there will be challenges and that the court will determine whether the bill is compliant.”

Northern Ireland Troubles
A number of protests have been staged in opposition to the government’s new legacy bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said that he was committed to ensuring that everything the commission did was human rights compliant.

Sir Declan said: “How people respond to this process will be different. There will be some people who will find it too traumatic to come forward in relation to the process.

“There will be others for whom there will have been perhaps investigations carried out in the past and information of some sort provided to them but there are things that they still wonder about.”