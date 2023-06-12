Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Flood alerts as thunderstorms forecast across country

By Press Association
People take shelter beneath umbrellas as they walk in the rain along Boscombe Pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People take shelter beneath umbrellas as they walk in the rain along Boscombe Pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Flash flooding and thunderstorms are forecast to hit parts of the UK today, as the high temperatures continue throughout the week.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands over concerns heavy, thundery showers could produce of large amounts of surface water.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain from 12pm to 9pm on Monday, covering parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of Southern England, Wales, and the Midlands and including London, Manchester and Bristol.

Grahame Madge, a meteorologist at the Met Office said it is difficult to predict exactly where thunderstorms might hit, and that people within areas likely to be affected should prepare for any sudden weather changes.

Mr Madge said: “Within these areas we can expect heavy rain, possibly hail, potentially frequent lightning.

“Just because you’re within that warning area, it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to see a storm or even hear one. By their nature, they develop quickly and in almost seemingly random areas.”

He added: “Within the area we are advising that people might want to think about how suddenly they can be subjected to flash flooding or a power cut. Are people prepared? Make sure mobile phones are charged and that sort of thing.

WEATHER Hot
(PA Graphics)

“Because when you get these storms they can change your circumstances quite dramatically within almost a matter of minutes.”

Mr Madge said that heat rising from freshly ploughed fields or over a city area could trigger thunderstorms even when nearby areas remain dry.

Flash flooding can occur in a few minutes, caused by these highly localised weather conditions.

Urban areas with lots of concrete can be vulnerable to flash flooding as the rain hits surfaces such as pavements which cannot absorb heavy downpours, leaving them to flow into drains or roads.

Summer weather June 11th 2023
Beachgoers at Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Underpasses can also fill quickly and drivers could face hazards with flood water on roads.

Higher temperatures are concentrated in the north today, with Manchester, Leeds, and Keswick, Cumbria, between 30 and 31C, while south-central England remains in the high 20s, with London and Cambridge both reaching between 27 and 28C.

Further thunderstorms may be possible in the first half of the week, with fresher conditions and temperatures slightly decreasing towards Thursday and Friday.

However, the sunny weather is staying with most parts of the country forecast to remain above 24 and 25C throughout the week, and temperatures potentially reaching 29C in Bristol and Birmingham over Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air from the North Sea will reach parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday, particularly areas along the North Sea coast and the East of England.