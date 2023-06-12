Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man, 64, appears in court accused of murdering married couple

By Press Association
Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9 (Family handout/PA)
A man has appeared in court accused of killing a married couple.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, is charged with murdering Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, whose bodies were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9.

The 64-year-old defendant, of Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was known to the victims, Sussex Police said.

Martin was remanded in custody and will next appear in a crown court on a date yet to be set.

Members of the couple’s family earlier paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said post-mortem tests have been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm causes of death.