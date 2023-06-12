Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Boy, 16, appears in court charged after three injured at private school

By Press Association
Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon (R-Jay/Alamy/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder following an incident at a private school in Devon.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon charged with three offences relating to alleged assaults at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on June 9.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder relating to two youths, who cannot be named, and one of grievous bodily harm with intent against Henry Roffe-Silvester, a member of staff at the school.

District Judge Stuart Smith remanded the boy in custody following the hearing, in which the court was sitting as a youth court.

The judge told him: “Your case is going to be sent to the Crown Court at Exeter. You will appear at the Crown Court tomorrow.

“I am going to remand you to youth detention accommodation overnight.”

Sonia Croft appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Michaela Rose represented the boy.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, then nodded when the judge asked if he had understood proceedings.

The boy will next appear before Exeter Crown Court on June 13.