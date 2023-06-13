Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man serving life for Rikki Neave murder to challenge conviction at appeal court

By Press Association
Rikki Neave was found strangled in woodland (Handout/PA)
Rikki Neave was found strangled in woodland (Handout/PA)

A man serving a life sentence for the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave nearly 30 years ago will challenge his conviction at the Court of Appeal.

Rikki’s murder in 1994 was among the most high-profile cold cases on police files, until DNA was identified on the victim’s clothes following a re-examination of the case two decades later.

James Watson, 42, who was just 13 at the time of the killing and lived in Peterborough, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years at the Old Bailey in June last year.

He was given the go-ahead to challenge his conviction by judges at a hearing in March, who said he had “arguable” grounds of appeal.

James Watson court case
James Watson was handed a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 15 years (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

His lawyers told the Court of Appeal at that hearing that the evidence against Watson was “circumstantial”.

Appeal judges said media reports of the hearing could not reveal detail of Watson’s grounds of appeal.

Watson’s trial heard he had lured Rikki to woods and strangled him to fulfil a “morbid fantasy”.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey he had stripped Rikki and posed his naked body in a star shape for sexual gratification, deliberately “exhibiting” him near a children’s woodland den.

Watson denied murder but was found guilty by a jury.

James Watson court case
Rikki Neave’s mother Ruth Neave, who was cleared of her son’s murder (Ben Kendall/PA)

Trial judge Mrs Justice McGowan said Watson’s sentence was determined largely by the age he was at the time of Rikki’s death.

Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave was cleared of his murder following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in 1996, but given a seven-year jail term after admitting child cruelty.

The appeal will be heard by Lord Justice Holroyde and two other judges from 10.30am on Tuesday.