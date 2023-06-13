Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Scouts paid out millions to abuse victims in UK over last decade – report

By Press Association
Over the last ten years more than £6 million has been paid to people who were abused in the Scouts with more than 260 claims taken on in the same period. (Joe Giddens, PA)
More than £6 million has reportedly been paid out in the last 10 years to people who were abused in the Scouts.

The BBC’s File on 4 programme contacted 13 law firms, who are a part of the Association of Child Abuse Lawyers, and received data from eight.

According to the data, there have been 166 cases settled over the last decade, with around 50 unsuccessful claims and some still ongoing.

The lawyers said more female survivors are now coming forward, with 96% of the claims relating to offences that happened before 2013.

The Scout Association told the BBC they are deeply sorry to anyone who suffered abuse.

When asked by the broadcaster if they knew the amount that has been paid out, the Scout Association said they were not able to get a definitive number but agreed it would be around the £6 million mark.

In a statement, the Scout Association told the BBC: “Any form of abuse is abhorrent.

“In the UK almost half a million young people enjoy Scouts every week and nothing is more important than their safety.

“We have robust safeguarding policies, training and procedures in place. These are now reviewed every other year by the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children).”

According to the Scout Association, there are more than 400,000 children and 100,000 adult volunteers who take part in Scout projects every week in the UK.