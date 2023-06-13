Scouts paid out millions to abuse victims in UK over last decade – report

More than £6 million has reportedly been paid out in the last 10 years to people who were abused in the Scouts.

The BBC’s File on 4 programme contacted 13 law firms, who are a part of the Association of Child Abuse Lawyers, and received data from eight.

According to the data, there have been 166 cases settled over the last decade, with around 50 unsuccessful claims and some still ongoing.

The lawyers said more female survivors are now coming forward, with 96% of the claims relating to offences that happened before 2013.

The Scout Association told the BBC they are deeply sorry to anyone who suffered abuse.

When asked by the broadcaster if they knew the amount that has been paid out, the Scout Association said they were not able to get a definitive number but agreed it would be around the £6 million mark.

In a statement, the Scout Association told the BBC: “Any form of abuse is abhorrent.

“In the UK almost half a million young people enjoy Scouts every week and nothing is more important than their safety.

“We have robust safeguarding policies, training and procedures in place. These are now reviewed every other year by the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children).”

According to the Scout Association, there are more than 400,000 children and 100,000 adult volunteers who take part in Scout projects every week in the UK.