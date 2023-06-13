Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ezra Miller appears at first red carpet event since US controversies

By Press Association
Ezra Miller arrives at the premiere of “The Flash” on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ezra Miller has appeared at their first red carpet event since being involved in a string of controversies in the US.

The actor, who identifies as they/them, previously began treatment to help with a series of “complex mental health issues” following the incidents.

Miller had previously been charged with an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller arrives at the premiere of The Flash at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

They were also accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

Miller stars in the highly-anticipated DC blockbuster The Flash in the title role, alongside Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who both reprise their role of Batman in the film.

Appearing on the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere, Miller wore their long hair up in a bun, with a white jacket and black trousers.

Ahead of the film’s screening, they thanked the “dynamic duo” – DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn – for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition” as well as director Andy Muschietti and the film’s production team.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti, left, and Ezra Miller (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miller previously apologised for those they had “alarmed and upset” with their past behaviour.

In a statement released in August they said: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller stars in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

In January 2023 Miller avoided jail over their connection with the break-in in Vermont, agreeing to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanour of unlawful trespass.

They were also fined 500 US dollars (£400) plus a 192 dollars (£150) surcharge and placed on probation for a year.

The Flash is due for release in UK cinemas on June 16.