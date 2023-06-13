Three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

A Ukrainian official says at least three people have been killed and 25 wounded in a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-storey residential building early on Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire.

He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counter-offensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.