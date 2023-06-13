Shock and devastation after fatal attacks in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Shock and devastation after fatal attacks in Nottingham

By Press Association
A string of public figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed shock at the attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and another three in hospital (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A string of public figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed shock at the attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and another three in hospital (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A string of public figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed shock at the attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and another three in hospital.

Police said two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday, while the body of a third victim was discovered in Magdala Road.

Another three people were hurt when someone tried to run them over with a van.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

Mr Sunak said on Twitter: “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning.

“I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Nottingham’s three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said they were “shaken” by the events.

A joint statement posted on Twitter by Ms Whittome said: “Our city has been devastated by the deaths of three people this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and those injured.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the city’s emergency responders in tackling these incidents. They must be allowed to do their jobs in investigating them.

“Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds.

“We are shaken by today’s events but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together.

“Nottinghamshire Police have set up a dedicated line for anyone with information on this morning’s incident or with concerns about a family member or friend.”

Nottingham Forest Football Club also reacted to Tuesday’s attacks, saying on Twitter: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the family and friends of those who had died and were injured in Nottingham.

He tweeted: “Awful news from Nottingham this morning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives, those injured, and the people of Nottingham.

“Thank you to the police and the emergency services as they respond to this terrible incident.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “shocked and saddened” at the deaths in Nottingham and had spoken with the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police.

She tweeted: “I am shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident.

“I have spoken to @nottspolice Chief Constable and am receiving regular updates. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response.”