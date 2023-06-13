Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump to appear in court (George Walker IV/AP)
Former president Donald Trump to appear in court (George Walker IV/AP)

Donald Trump is set to make his first court appearance on charges of hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.

Mr Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes.

But the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of wilfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardised national security if exposed.

The case is laden with political implications for Mr Trump, who currently holds the dominant spot in the early days of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump Classified Documents
Supporters of former president Donald Trump are expected to join a protest (Alex Brandon/AP)

But it also poses profound legal consequences given the prospect of a years-long prison sentence.

Even for a defendant whose post-presidential life has been dominated by investigations, the documents probe has stood out for both the apparent volume of evidence amassed by prosecutors and the severity of the allegations.

It is also a watershed moment for a Justice Department that until last week had never before brought charges against a former president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of President Joe Biden, sought to insulate the department from political attacks by handing ownership of the case last year to a special counsel, Jack Smith, who on Friday declared: “We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.”

The arraignment, though largely procedural in nature, is the latest in an unprecedented public reckoning this year for Mr Trump, who faces charges in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 race.

He has sought to project confidence in the face of unmistakable legal peril, attacking Mr Smith as “deranged”, pledging to stay in the race and scheduling a speech and fundraiser for Tuesday night at his New Jersey golf club.

Election 2024 Trump
Donald Trump is accused of hoarding documents (George Walker IV/AP)

“They’re using this because they can’t win the election fairly and squarely,” Mr Trump said on Monday in an interview with Americano Media.

The court appearance is also unfolding against the backdrop of potential protests and unrest.

Some high-profile backers have used barbed rhetoric to voice support.

Mr Trump himself has encouraged supporters to join a planned protest on Tuesday at the Miami courthouse, where he is expected to surrender to authorities.

Some Trump supporters were also planning to load buses to head to Miami from other parts of Florida, raising concerns for law enforcement officials who are preparing for the potential of unrest around the courthouse.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city would be ready, and police chief Manuel A Morales said the centre of the city could see anywhere from a few thousand up to 50,000 protesters. He said the city would divert traffic and possibly block streets depending on the crowd size.

Unlike in the New York case, where photographers produced images of a sombre-faced Trump at the courtroom defence table, the public’s view will be limited. Cameras are generally not permitted in federal courts, and a judge on Monday night barred reporters from having phones inside the building.

A federal grand jury in Washington has heard testimony for months in the documents case but the Justice Department filed it in Florida, where Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located and where many of the alleged acts of obstruction occurred.

Though Mr Trump is set to appear on Tuesday before a federal magistrate, the case has been assigned to a District Court judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, who ruled in his favour last year in a dispute over whether an outside special master could be appointed to review the seized classified documents.

A federal appeals panel ultimately overturned her ruling.