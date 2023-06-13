Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

By Press Association
People evacuated from Kandla port, in preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy, rest at a shelter in Gandhidham, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)
People evacuated from Kandla port, in preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy, rest at a shelter in Gandhidham, India

Pakistan’s army and civil authorities are planning to evacuate 80,000 people along the country’s southern coast, and thousands in neighbouring India have already sought shelter, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s arrival.

The cyclone is forecast to slam ashore in the densely populated region on Thursday.

It is likely to be the most powerful to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021, and follows devastating floods that ravaged Pakistan last year, leaving 1,739 people dead and causing billions of dollars in losses.

Biparjoy was packing maximum sustained winds of 111mph, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Thousands have been evacuated from low-lying regions, including residents living within three miles of the coast in Gujarat (Ajit Solanki/AP)

It is projected to hit land near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said the cyclone was 292 miles south of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, on Tuesday morning.

In India, thousands were evacuated from low-lying regions, including residents living within three miles of the coast in Gujarat. Those within 6.2 miles of the coast may have to be moved out over the next two days, officials said.

In Gujarat, CC Patel, director of relief in the state government, said 20,580 people from Gujarat’s coastal districts have been moved “to relief camps where they will be provided with food, drinking water” and other essentials.

Authorities also banned gatherings along the beaches and shorelines during the cyclone. All ports, including two of India’s largest, Mundra and Kandla, have been shut down as a precaution.

Government officials in Gujarat told the Press Trust of India news agency that one woman was killed and her husband injured after strong winds caused a tree to fall on their motorcycle.

In Mumbai, in the neighbouring state of Maharasthra, four boys were washed away by a high tide off Juhu Beach on Monday evening.

One body was recovered and search and rescue operations were ongoing for the three others, officials said. Authorities had closed the Mumbai beaches during high tide.

Fishermen in both countries have been asked to stay ashore and move their boats to safer locations.

Pakistan South Asia Cylone

Fishermen have been asked not to go out to sea (Fareed Khan/AP)

On Monday evening, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said he chaired a meeting to review the preparations.

“Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.

In Pakistan, authorities backed by the military have evacuated 22,000 people from coastal towns, said Sharjeel Memon, the information minister in Sindh province. The rest of the 80,000 people are expected to be moved before the cyclone’s landfall on Thursday.

Pakistan’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, told a news conference Tuesday in Islamabad that the cyclone was expected to hit some of the districts where last summer’s floods killed thousands.

She said the government will do its best to ensure the speedy evacuation of people from coastal areas and promised efforts would be made to return them home once the situation improves.

Experts say climate change is leading to an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters all the more urgent. Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change, although the country’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is less than 1%.

A 2021 study found that the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea has increased significantly between 1982 and 2019.

UN climate reports have also stated that the intensity of tropical cyclones would increase in a warmer climate. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2019 found that since the 1950s, the fastest sea surface warming has occurred in the Indian Ocean.

Cyclone Tauktae in 2021 was the last severe cyclone that made landfall in the same region. It claimed 174 lives, a relatively low figure thanks to extensive preparations ahead of the cyclone.