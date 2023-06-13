Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay to join Preston on loan for 2023-24 season

Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join Preston on loan for the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old managed just 93 minutes of football – across two matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League in November – due to a back problem and then a knee injury which prematurely ended his maiden campaign.

Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join @pnefc on loan for the 2023-24 season. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 13, 2023

Ramsay underwent surgery in February and is in need of regular first-team football, and it is understood the club feel his best short-term interests will be served by a loan spell with the Championship side, despite interest from a number of other clubs.

The Scotland international, who arrived at Anfield last summer from Aberdeen for an initial £4million, will complete the final stages of his rehabilitation with Liverpool when they return for pre-season early next month before joining Preston in mid-July.