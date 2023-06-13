Legacy plan is not a blanket amnesty, Heaton-Harris tells US Congress members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy plan is not a blanket amnesty, Heaton-Harris tells US Congress members

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has defended Government plans on dealing with the legacy of the NI Troubles (Aaron Chown/PA)
A controversial Government Bill on the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is “not a blanket amnesty”, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has insisted.

Mr Heaton-Harris has written to US Congress members who had expressed concerns that the Government plans would “deny justice to thousands of families”.

But the Northern Ireland Secretary has responded that he believes the proposed plans meant that “the prospect of criminal justice outcomes will remain open for individuals who refuse to assist in the provision of information for bereaved families and victims and survivors”.

The Bill has proved highly contentious, with victims’ groups, all the main Stormont parties and the Irish government opposed to it.

The draft legislation would establish a new commission aimed at uncovering facts around unsolved Troubles deaths.

One of the most controversial aspects of the new legal framework is the offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who co-operate with the commission.

The letter from 27 members of the US Congress earlier this year voiced “strong concern and disappointment” over the progression of the “dangerous legislation”.

In his letter of response, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Heaton-Harris said current mechanisms for dealing with legacy case are providing outcomes to a “very small number of those affected”.

Police Stock
Chris Heaton-Harris said the PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch was dealing with approximately 1,000 cases (Niall Carson/PA)

He added: “Within the Police Service for Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, there is a caseload of approximately 1,000 cases – with ever-dwindling prospects of successful prosecutions – which will take many years to conclude.

“There are approximately 700 civil cases backlogged in a judicial system ill-equipped to process such numbers.”

He added: “The UK Government’s Bill will establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to conduct reviews into Troubles-related deaths and serious injuries, with the primary objective of providing information to families, victims and survivors who request it.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said the fact that Northern Ireland’s former Lord Chief Justice Lord Declan Morgan had been appointed Chief Commissioner of the ICRIR was “a demonstration of how seriously the UK Government is taking the establishment of truly independent and effective legacy mechanisms that can deliver for victims, survivors and families”.

He added: “In support of its investigative processes, and to help facilitate the provision of information, the independent Commission will be able to offer immunity from prosecution to individuals who cooperate with the ICRIR’s inquiries.

“To be absolutely clear, this is not a blanket amnesty for Troubles-related offences.

“The Bill ensures that an individual will only be granted immunity from prosecution on a case-by-case basis, and only where the ICRIR – having taken into account all relevant evidence in its possession – is satisfied that the person applying has provided an account that is true to the best of their knowledge and belief.

“For individuals who are not granted immunity from prosecution, the ICRIR will consider whether the evidence available following its investigative process is sufficient to refer the cases to the relevant independent prosecutor for consideration.

“In all cases referred to the ICRIR, it will draft and publish a report with the ability to make findings to a lower threshold of proof than that required to secure criminal prosecutions.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary continued: “Far from concealing the truth of the past and denying justice, this will mean that more families will receive a measure of accountability and acknowledgement through the provision of information than is currently the case.

“However, the Bill is clear that the prospect of criminal justice outcomes will remain open for individuals who refuse to assist in the provision of information for bereaved families and victims and survivors.”