Knife found during search of Bath murder scene, police confirm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Knife found during search of Bath murder scene, police confirm

By Press Association
Police investigating the deadly stabbing of a teenage boy in Bath have urged people not to share footage of the attack on social media (PA)
Police investigating the deadly stabbing of a teenage boy in Bath have urged people not to share footage of the attack on social media (PA)

Police investigating the deadly stabbing of a teenage boy in Bath have urged people not to share footage of the attack on social media.

Mikey Roynon, 16, from Kingswood in Bristol, died after being attacked at a house party in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of the city at about 11pm on Saturday.

Fourteen teenagers have been arrested so far.

All have been released except a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and 15-year-old from Dorset, who remained in custody and were still being questioned by detectives on Tuesday.

Specialist officers searching the scene and surrounding area on Monday found a knife, though Avon and Somerset Police have not said whether it is believed to be the murder weapon.

In a statement on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, senior investigating officer, said sharing videos of the stabbing could be illegal and prejudice a future court case.

He said: “Our investigation is progressing and we have already build up a fairly good picture of what took place.

“Around 50 to 60 people, the majority of which were children, were inside the property at the time and sadly witnessed things no one would want them to see.

“As a result, we are working closely with our partners to ensure they have access to support, including specialist counselling.”

Fatal stabbing incident – Bath
Fourteen teenagers have been arrested so far, though most have been released (PA)

He added: “I’d like to remind people this is a live investigation and it is extremely important there should be no commentary or sharing of information or images online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings.

“It can be an offence to identify anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident as well as those who have been arrested.

“I’d also like to remind people of the impact the sharing of images, footage or even discussing the incident online may have on Mikey’s family.

“They are already going through the most difficult of times and you may cause them further upset.”

Anyone with information, images and/or footage that could help the inquiry into Mikey’s death can submit it via the major incident public portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/5223C92-PO1

They can also call 101 with the reference 5223136640 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.