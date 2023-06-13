Victims of Nottingham knife and van attack were students aged 19 and man in 50s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Victims of Nottingham knife and van attack were students aged 19 and man in 50s

By Press Association
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Two 19-year-olds and man in his 50s were killed in the Nottingham attacks, police said.

The students were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday while the man’s body was found in Magdala Road.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was believed the older man’s van had been stolen and was driven at three people in Milton Street.

One man remains in hospital in a critical condition while two others suffered minor injuries following that incident.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The University of Nottingham said two of the victims were students at the university.

One of them was named locally as Barnaby Webber.

Nottingham city centre incident
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, where two university students were killed (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A university statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”

Ms Meynell, speaking outside a police station in the city, said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

Nottingham city centre incident
Police forensics officers search a white van on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”

POLICE Nottingham

Ms Meynell added: “We are keeping an open mind and are working closely with counter-terrorism policing to establish the facts as we would normally do in this type of circumstance.

“The families of all the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Officers have also carried out a number of searches of addresses across the city to gather evidence, but no further arrests have been made.

Suella Braverman said “we’re in a very early stage of the investigation” when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.

The Home Secretary told broadcasters in Westminster: “We need to allow the police the time and the space to carry out all of their operational activity to determine the motive.

“It’s right that Nottinghamshire Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing. But it’s also fair to say that everybody and all professionals on the front line are keeping an open mind as to what the precise motive might have been.”