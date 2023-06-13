Taste and smell test ‘could screen for Alzheimer’s before memory loss starts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste and smell test ‘could screen for Alzheimer’s before memory loss starts’

By Press Association
The new method is undergoing clinical trials (PA)
UK scientists are working on a smell and taste test that could help screen people with Alzheimer’s disease long before symptoms of memory loss.

The research, led by WMG at the University of Warwick, involves using a machine that will be able to create flavours accurately.

The aim is for participants to smell and drink different flavour solutions and describe them.

Those who perform poorly can then be referred for further tests which could result in an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the scientists said.

This research is being presented at an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on dementia at Westminster on Wednesday June 14 where it is being backed by Alzheimer’s Society.

Professor Alan Chalmers, from WMG at the University of Warwick, said: “In this simple screening test, people will be given different flavours to smell and taste – they then determine which is sweeter, less astringent, smells more of lemon, for example.

“It’s an easy, non-invasive test which can be rolled out to people quickly across the UK.

“At the moment, people who present with symptoms of memory loss are referred for MRI scans and spinal fluid tests to confirm a diagnosis.

“By the time memory loss occurs, things are often too late; pioneering drug treatments only perform well in the early stages of degeneration.”

He added: “Failure of the flavour test can give the necessary early indication.

“Our preliminary data shows that there is a difference in the flavour detection of those with Alzheimer’s compared to those without the disease, so we hope to get further backing and implement these screening tests UK-wide.”

Prof Chalmers said that while testing taste and smell has long been established in clinical practice, current approaches – such as scratch-card odour booklets – have been blunt.

He said their new method, which is undergoing clinical trials, allows components to be added to or subtracted from the solutions in precisely defined amounts to slightly alter smell and taste.

Prof Chalmers said: “By being able to add and subtract to any component of a flavour such as taste, mouthfeel, aroma, in a controlled manner enables a person’s perception ability to be determined in much the same way an optician determines what glasses you need.”

The research also involves experts from Superlunary Labs and with support from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust and food technology company New-Food Innovation.

Sir Jeremy Wright, who is hosting the APPG, said: “I am delighted to be hosting an event at the House of Commons focusing on a development that could contribute to a significant improvement in the mass diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, alongside the new strides in treatments that have been announced in recent months.”

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s really exciting to see how researchers are thinking outside of the box about potential methods to detect the diseases that cause dementia at the earliest stages.

“This is so important now that new disease-modifying treatments are just around the corner.”