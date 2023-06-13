Human ancestor Lucy ‘had knee joints that allowed her to walk fully upright’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Human ancestor Lucy ‘had knee joints that allowed her to walk fully upright’

By Press Association
A digitisation of the muscle attachment areas used to build the model of Lucy’s muscles, next to the completed 3D muscle model (Dr Ashleigh Wiseman/University of Cambridge)
Lucy, the world’s most famous early human ancestor, had knee joints that allowed her to walk fully upright as well as strong leg and pelvic muscles suited to living in trees, research suggests.

For the first time, scientists at the University of Cambridge digitally reconstructed the lower limb muscles of the extinct ape-like relative who lived in Africa more than three million years ago.

The results, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, suggest Lucy could straighten her knee joints, giving her the ability to stand upright and walk on two legs with an erect posture, similar to modern-day humans.

The team also found that her leg muscles were bigger and more powerful than those seen in modern humans, enabling her to live in trees like apes.

Lucy’s unique lower body muscle structure would have helped her adapt to life in the open grasslands as well as dense forests, according to the researchers.

But it also means she would have walked and moved in a way that cannot be seen in any living species today.

Still, the team said, the findings may help shed light on how physical movement evolved in humans, “including those capabilities we have lost”.

Dr Ashleigh Wiseman, from the University of Cambridge’s McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, said: “We are now the only animal that can stand upright with straight knees.

“Lucy’s muscles suggest that she was as proficient at bipedalism as we are, while possibly also being at home in the trees.”

Lucy belongs to the extinct species Australopithecus afarensis, a group of small-bodied and small-brained early human relatives.

Her skeleton, which is about 40% complete with 47 out of 207 bones, was discovered in 1974 in northern Ethiopia.

It includes parts of her arms, legs, spine, ribs and pelvis, as well as her lower jaw and several other skull fragments.

At the time of her discovery, Lucy – whose name comes from the Beatles classic Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds – was the most complete known early human ancestor.

Over the years, experts have disagreed on how Lucy walked. Some believe she may have crouched and waddled like chimpanzees while others say her gait was closer to modern-day humans.

At the time of her death, she would have been a young adult just over one metre tall and weighed under 30kg, while her brain would have been roughly a third of the size of a human’s.

More recent research suggests she may have walked fully erect, so to find out more, Dr Wiseman constructed a digital 3D model of Lucy’s leg and pelvis muscles.

A digitisation of Lucy's leg muscles, compared to human muscles
Lucy’s calves and thighs were more than twice the size of those in modern humans (Dr Ashleigh Wiseman/University of Cambridge/PA)

She recreated 36 muscles in each leg and found that the major muscles in Lucy’s calves and thighs were more than twice the size of those in modern humans.

The team realised muscles made up 74% of the total mass in Lucy’s thigh, compared to 50% in humans.

Dr Wiseman said: “Lucy’s ability to walk upright can only be known by reconstructing the path and space that a muscle occupies within the body.”

She added: “Australopithecus afarensis would have roamed areas of open wooded grassland as well as more dense forests in East Africa around three to four million years ago.

“These reconstructions of Lucy’s muscles suggest that she would have been able to exploit both habitats effectively.”